Updated List of Dallas Cowboys 2026 NFL Draft Picks After Osa Odighizuwa Trade

The Dallas Cowboys entered the new NFL year without a pick on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft. Dallas traded its second-round pick to the New York Jets for All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams at the trade deadline, and the team's third-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for breakout star wide receiver George Pickens.

But while they entered the week without a pick in the second or third rounds, they end the week with a third rounder.

When the league year officially began on Wednesday, March 11, the Cowboys traded star defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to the San Francisco 49ers. In return, Dallas received the No. 92 overall pick in this year's draft.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa takes the field with a flag honoring late teammate Marshawn Kneeland | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Following the trade, the Cowboys now have nine total draft picks for the spring.

The third-round pick gives the team an opportunity for more movement in the draft or offsesason, with an valuable pick added to its arsenal.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A full look at the team's updated list of draft picks can be seen below.

Full list of Dallas Cowboys 2026 draft picks

The 2026 NFL Draft logo is displayed atop the NFL Draft countdown clock. | Ethan Morrison / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Round 1

Pick No. 12

Pick No. 20 (via Green Bay Packers)

Round 3

Pick No. 28 (92 overall, via San Francisco 49ers)

Round 4

Pick No. 12 (112 overall)

Round 5

Pick No. 12 (152 overall)

Pick No. 37 (177 overall, compensatory)

Pick No. 40 (180 overall, compensatory)

Round 7

Pick No. 5 (221 overall, via New York Giants)

Pick No. 225 (225 overall, via Kansas City Chiefs)

Current 2026 NFL Draft Order - Round 1

The 2026 NFL Draft logo at the Super Bowl LX Experience at the Moscone Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

1. Las Vegas Raiders

2. New York Jets

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Tennessee Titans

5. New York Giants

6. Cleveland Browns

7. Washington Commanders

8. New Orleans Saints

9. Kansas City Chiefs

10. Cincinnati Bengals

11. Miami Dolphins

12. Dallas Cowboys

13. Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta Falcons)

14. Baltimore Ravens

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

16. New York Jets (via Indianapolis Colts)

17. Detroit Lions

18. Minnesota Vikings

19. Carolina Panthers

20. Dallas Cowboys (via Green Bay Packers)

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

22. Los Angeles Chargers

23. Philadelphia Eagles

24. Cleveland Browns (via Jacksonville Jaguars)

25. Chicago Bears

26. Buffalo Bills

27. San Francisco 49ers

28. Houston Texans

29. Los Angeles Rams

30. Denver Broncos

31. New England Patriots

32. Seattle Seahawks