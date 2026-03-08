Cowboys Urged to Sign Veteran OT as Insurance for Tyler Guyton

With NFL free agency approaching, the focus for the Dallas Cowboys has been centered on their defense. After struggling throughout the 2025 season, they have to find a way to improve on that side of the ball.

Offensively, they're set to return all 11 starters, assuming things don't fall apart with George Pickens, who was hit with the franchise tag. That doesn't mean they shouldn't look to the free agent market to improve competition at key spots.

The ideal place for this is offensive tackle, where Tyler Guyton and Terence Steele both struggled last season. The good news for them is that there could be an affordable option with upside. K.D. Drummond of the Cowboys Wire suggests the Cowboys sign Chicago Bears offensive tackle Braxon Jones to a two-year deal.

Suggested contract: 2 years, $11 million. $3.7 million signing bonus

Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson celebrates his rushing touchdown with offensive tackle Braxton Jones. | Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

"Jones turned in a tremendously solid 2024 season as a pass protector, with an 80.8 PFF grade, but only started four games in 2025 due to a knee injury. Signing him gives the club ultimate flexibility in training camp," Drummond wrote.

"It gives Dallas the chance to have a strong veteran LT if Tyler Guyton doesn't improve, or if they choose to move him to RT to replace Terence Steele. The proposed contract is equivalent to what they are paying TJ Bass to be the top interior reserve with the second-round tender, just with an additional season."

Jones was originally selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft out of Southern Utah. He started all 17 games as a rookie at left tackle. He's struggled with health since then, including this past season when he played in just six games due to a knee injury.

Cowboys need depth at offensive tackle

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton prepares to enter the field prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers. | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

When healthy, however, Jones has been a quality starter. His addition would be risky considering his injury history, but the Cowboys need to improve on the edge of their offensive line.

Guyton, who was their first-round pick in 2024, has shown flashes but struggles with consistency. Steele, who was once considered among the best right tackles in the game, hasn't been the same since suffering a severe knee injury in 2022.

Even if Jones doesn't take the starting spot from either player, he would be a quality swing tackle, which is also a need considering the number of injuries Guyton has dealt with early in his career.