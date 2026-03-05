Cowboys in Danger of Getting Priced Out of Maxx Crosby Trade Sweepstakes

The Dallas Cowboys are one of a handful of NFL teams that are reportedly in "serious pursuit" of Las Vegas Raiders superstar Maxx Crosby. Dallas is in desperate need of adding a pass rusher as the team aims to reinvent its defense, and there is no better option than a player of Crosby's caliber.

Unfortunately, the Cowboys have some competition when it comes to the Crosby sweepstakes, and the team could be getting priced out.

According to the latest reports, the Raiders are seeking a "Micah Parsons-like haul," which means two first-round picks. NFL insider Jane Slater followed up on the news, making it clear that the Cowboys are not willing to pay such a steep price.

"Raiders are talking to a lot of people. But we would not give up two first-rounders," a team source told Slater. She adds, "Last time they did that was for Joey Galloway, I believe? That didn’t go so well."

Another team involved in the Crosby sweepstakes is the Chicago Bears, who just added to their arsenal of draft picks by trading away star wide receiver D.J. Moore to the Buffalo Bills.

"I think the Bears have checked in on Maxx Crosby but I don't know if they will be able to get it done..



Everybody is sniffing around and we're waiting to see if the Raiders decide to move Maxx Crosby"@AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/6BsgaPznlG — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 5, 2026

Chicago picked up a second-round pick for Moore, which would sweeten any offer the team can make. That automatically puts Chicago ahead of Dallas in the sweepstakes, because the Cowboys do not have a Day 2 pick.

The Cowboys traded their 2026 second-round pick to the New York Jets for All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and their third-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for breakout star wide receiver George Pickens.

That puts Dallas at a disadvantage in their pursuit.

Non-Crosby Options For Dallas

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson watches a replay as the Detroit Lions celebrate a touchdown at Paycor Stadium | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Luckily for Dallas, there are options to improve the pass rush outside of Crosby, thanks to the Cincinnati Bengals' decision not to place the franchise tag on former NFL sack leader Trey Hendrickson.

Because Hendrickson will turn 32 during the 2026 season, he would be a cheaper option in terms of contract value, and the team would not have to cough up a significant package of draft picks.

Last season, Hendrickson was limited to just seven games, totaling 16 tackles and four sacks. However, in 2024, he led the league in sacks with 17.5, marking the second consecutive year that he recorded 17.5 sacks and the fourth time in five years that he tallied double-digit sacks.

We'll have to see if Dallas ends up being his new home. The 2026 NFL calendar year officially begins on Wednesday, March 11, at 4:00 p.m. ET.