George Pickens' Price Tag Just Skyrocketed After Colts' NFL Free Agency Splash
The Dallas Cowboys failed to reach a long-term extension with breakout star wide receiver George Pickens before the NFL deadline to franchise tag pending free agents. As a result, Pickens is guaranteed approximately $27.3 million for the 2026 season.
The team could still work out a long-term deal in the coming months, but after some early free agency news involving the Indianapolis Colts, the price tag for Pickens is skyrocketing.
Indianapolis agreed to a contract extension with star wide receiver Alec Pierce to kick off the legal tampering period, coughing up a whopping $116 million contract extension over the next four years with $84 million in guaranteed money.
The deal averages $29 million per year, which now becomes the floor for Pickens' next deal.
Pickens' next deal will likely exceed $30 million a year. According to Spotrac, Pickens is currently projected to land a four-year, $122 milion contract worth appoximately $30.6 million per year.
If a bidding war ensues next offseason, the Cowboys could be priced out of their negotiations, which is nothing new for the team after its recent history with high-profile players.
During his debut year in Dallas, Pickens finished eighth in the league with 93 receptions, third in receiving yards (1,429), and eighth in receiving touchdowns (9). All three numbers were career highs for the talented pass catcher, who now looks to cash in with a well-deserved payday.
A look at the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL as of this positing can be seen below.
Highest-Paid NFL Wide Receivers
- Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnatti Bengals: $40.3 million
- Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: $35 million
- CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys: $34 million
- DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers: $33 million
- Garrett Wilson, New York Jets: $32.5 million
- AJ Brown, Philadelphia Eagles: $32 million
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions: $30 million
- Brandon AIyuk, San Francisco 49ers: $30 million
- Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders: $29 million
- Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts: $29 million
The new NFL calendar year officially kicks off on Wednesday, March 11, at 4:00 p.m. ET. For the next two days, there will be chaos around the league as teams are free to negotiate free agent contracts during the legal tampering period.
