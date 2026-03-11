Cowboys' Brock Hoffman Denies Report of Free Agency Deal With Steelers

Late Tuesday night, reports surfaced that the Dallas Cowboys were set to lose their first internal free agent when the new league year begins on Wednesday evening.

It was first reported that offensive lineman Brock Hoffman agreed to reunite with Mike McCarthy and the Pittsburgh Steelers. NFL insider Jordan Schultz was first to report the news in a since-deleted tweet.

It appears that Schultz jumped the gun, because now, Cowboys insider Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram is reporting that Hoffman has not agreed to "any deal with Pittsburgh or anywhere else."

Hoffman remains a free agent.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates with center Brock Hoffman after a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Before the legal tampering period, the Cowboys had an opportunity to tender the versatile 26-year-old as a restricted free agent. However, the team did not use the tender, which allowed Hoffman to become an unrestricted free agent.

Throughout his time in Dallas, Hoffman has started at center, right guard, and left guard, proving just how valuable he has been for the team's injury-plagued offensive line over the past few years.

Hoffman has spent four seasons with the Cowboys since entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech in 2022, appearing in 54 games with 16 total starts.

The 2026 NFL calendar year officially begins on Wednesday, March 11, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Dallas Cowboys' 2025 Offensive Rankings

A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Total Offense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 2 overall in total offense, averaging 391.9 total yards per game and recording 51 touchdowns during the regular season.

Passing Offense: The Dallas Cowboys finished second in the league in total pass offense, behind only the Los Angeles Rams. Dallas recorded 31 total touchdowns throughout the year.

Rushing Offense: The Dallas Cowboys showed major improvement in the run game in 2025, jumping inside of the top-10 after being a basement dweller a season ago. The Cowboys finished with the No. 9 overall rushing attack, averaging 125.6 yards per game and 31 rushing touchdowns, which was the fifth-most in the league.