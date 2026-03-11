Cowboys Lose 16-Game OL Starter To Steelers in NFL Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys are set to lose their first internal free agent, less than 24 hours before the new NFL year kicks off on Wednesday, March 11, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Dallas had been able to avoid losing any of their free agents until late Tuesday night, when versatile offensive lineman Brock Hoffman agreed to a deal to reunite with former Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Hoffman, who started 14 games over the past two seasons, agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million deal. Hoffman started games at both center and guard, showing just how valuable a piece he can be for Pittsburgh.

Throughout his four years in Dallas, Hoffman appeared in 54 games with 16 total starts.

Dallas Cowboys center Brock Hoffman celebrates after a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium. | Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Now, we'll have to see where Hoffman lands along the Steelers' offensive line, which, like the Cowboys, has struggled to stay healthy in recent years. He will be in the mix to compete for a starting job along the interior.

While Dallas' offensive front takes a hit with the departure of Hoffman, the good news is that the team appears set to retain all 11 offensive starters from a season ago.

Of course, because the official league year has not yet begun, the deal between Hoffman and the Steelers cannot become official until Tuesday evening. The Cowboys, meanwhile, could now be in the market for some additional depth following Hoffman's departure for the AFC.

Dallas Cowboys' 2025 Offensive Rankings

Detail view of the helmet worn by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the second half against the Denver Broncos | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Total Offense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 2 overall in total offense, averaging 391.9 total yards per game and recording 51 touchdowns during the regular season.

Passing Offense: The Dallas Cowboys finished second in the league in total pass offense, behind only the Los Angeles Rams. Dallas recorded 31 total touchdowns throughout the year.

Rushing Offense: The Dallas Cowboys showed major improvement in the run game in 2025, jumping inside of the top-10 after being a basement dweller a season ago. The Cowboys finished with the No. 9 overall rushing attack, averaging 125.6 yards per game and 31 rushing touchdowns, which was the fifth-most in the league.