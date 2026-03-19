Cowboys' George Pickens Gets Franchise Tag Advice From Unlikely Source

After a breakout 2025 season with the Dallas Cowboys, wide receiver George Pickens was given the franchise tag.

This allows the Cowboys to keep him around for one more season, but there is speculation that Pickens could decide to sit out and push for a long-term deal. Doing so could force the Cowboys to offer a fair contract, but it could also lead to issues for Pickens.

While he was elite in 2025, Pickens joined the Cowboys with several concerns. He answered most of the questions with his huge season, but there’s no guarantee he would make more money, or be as successful, elsewhere.

Someone who knows all about this is former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell.

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

Appearing as a guest Michael Irvin’s podcast, Bell was asked what advice he would give Pickens. Bell said he has spoken with Pickens, then added that he would advise him to play on the tag and continue to negotiate a long-term deal.

“If I'm George, yeah. I think I play on the tag and, in hopes of trying to get a deal worked out. You know, I think they do make a deal eventually because they got CeeDee Lamb too. I think if the Cowboys want to get back to being the Cowboys, bro, get to the Super Bowl, they need to keep their weapons.”

Le'Veon Bell’s advice to #Cowboys George Pickens would be to play on the tag this season, with the hope a deal gets worked out long term.



Bell got the franchise tag twice in his career, opting not to sign and sit out the entire 2018 season.



(🎥: @dawhitehousepod on IG) pic.twitter.com/dNqfPjh0lv — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) March 19, 2026

Le’Veon Bell serves as a cautionary tale

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell (in the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots. | Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images

Bell’s franchise tag experience included being given the tag in 2017 and 2018. He played on the tag in 2017, making $12.12 million.

Bell sat out the following year, leaving $14.544 million on the table. Pittsburgh was rumored to be offering a five-year deal for $70 million, but Bell wanted more and thought holding out would lead to that.

He left Pittsburgh in 2019, signing a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the New York Jets, with $35 million guaranteed.

Bell secured more guaranteed money than Pittsburgh offered (rumored to be $10-$17 million) but left a lot on the table. The year away from the game hurt him as well with Bell playing just 17 games before being released during his second season with the team.

Looking back, he must realize the better course of action would have been to play and negotiate. That’s why he says this is the route Pickens should take.