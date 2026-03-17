Latest George Pickens-Cowboys Contract Update Paints Uncertain Picture on Future

One of the biggest questions surrounding the Dallas Cowboys entering the NFL offseason was what the team would do with breakout star wide receiver George Pickens.

Coming off a career year, Pickens was set to hit free agency, but the team was not willing to get into a bidding war. To buy time to negotiate a long-term deal, Dallas used the franchise tag on Pickens, locking him into a one-year, fully guaranteed contract worth $27.2 million.

Unfortunately, since Pickens was tagged, there has been no progress in contract talks. In fact, according to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, "no talks have occurred.

Watkins discussed the latest involving Pickens and the Cowboys, which raises some concerns with the potential for a standoff coming this summer.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Currently, Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are hoping that Pickens will play on the tag. However, that relies on Pickens being willing to take the risk without a long-term deal.

"At this stage, George Pickens will play under the franchise tag of $27.2 million. The Cowboys and Pickens’ agent haven’t exchanged any contract offers to merit progress toward a new deal. Jerry Jones has offered that Pickens is happy to be a Cowboy, but hasn’t indicated if Pickens is cool with the franchise tag," Watkins wrote. "There’s an expectation that Pickens and the Cowboys will go head-to-head this summer to get him into training camp on time. That’s a gamble.

"If Pickens doesn’t show up for the offseason program or is late to camp or conducts a hold-in, this whole feel-good story with Pickens falls apart. You could say it’s difficult to ignore a $27.2 million one-year fully guaranteed deal. But Pickens wants a long-term deal, and 2025 brought lots of career-bests for him in a contract year. So, yes, Pickens deserves a new long-term deal. Whether he gets it this summer is uncertain, given the lack of progress in contract talks."

Cowboys fans are all too familiar with contract drama involving star players, so it would be nice to go an entire offseason without a saga leading up to camp. There is some hope that a deal can be reached, especially with players like Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb going to bat for Pickens, but you never know what Jerry Jones is thinking.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

During his debut year in Dallas, Pickens finished eighth in the league with 93 receptions, third in receiving yards (1,429), and eighth in receiving touchdowns (9). All three numbers were career highs for the talented pass catcher, who now looks to cash in with a well-deserved payday.