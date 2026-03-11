The NFL world was rocked late Tuesday night, less than 24 hours until the official start of the new league year, when the Las Vegas Raiders announced that their trade with the Baltimore Ravens fell through. The Dallas Cowboys were one of the teams pursuing Crosby, so now many are speculating on whether the door has reopened.

Las Vegas said they would have "no further comment at this time," but now we know the reason.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Ravens called off the trade due to concerns about what they found during his medicals. Crosby has been recovering from meniscus surgery.

From our breaking news coverage: The Maxx Crosby trade to the #Ravens is off because of medical reasons. pic.twitter.com/7D3FWYlsf4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2026

"Max Crosby had surgery to repair his meniscus at the end of the season, right around the end of the season, okay? And meniscus repairs can take three to four months. He was doing well. It was not as major as it could have been, but these are the kinds of injuries, something we said a lot of times on TV," Rapoport said. "The recovery from a meniscus repair is months, not weeks. So if you trade for Max Crosby, you have a belief that he is not going to be fully healthy, but that he's going to be far enough along where you feel confident that his knee is going to be fine.

"This decision, which the Raiders say the Ravens have made, is an indication that they do not believe it is going to be fine. It is a lot to invest in a pass rusher. It is two first-round picks. It is a historic trade, the first time they've ever traded a first-rounder for any player. And it appears that the Ravens are just not comfortable with what they found during the medical exams for Crosby. So the trade is now off."

Last season, Crosby recorded 73 total tackles, 28 tackles for a loss, 20 quarterback hits, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception.

Cowboys Should Proceed With Caution

Jerry Jones on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If what the Ravens discovered during medicals was enough to scare them away from following through on the trade, it should be a major red flag for the Cowboys.

Dallas has been plagued by injuries in recent years, and giving up significant draft capital for a player who may not be ready during OTAs and minicamp to learn Christian Parker's new system is not responsible.

The Cowboys need to protect their assets and ensure they bring in players who are ready to contribute immediately. Of course, Jerry Jones loves to make a splash, so another wild turn could take place on the Crosby front. Let's just hope the Cowboys move forward with caution.

The 2026 NFL calendar year officially begins on Wednesday, March 11, at 4:00 p.m. ET.