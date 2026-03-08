Report Reveals Cowboys Trade Offer for Raiders Star Maxx Crosby

After weeks of rumors surrounding Maxx Crosby, the superstar pass rusher wound up being traded by the Las Vegas Raiders. Crosby was sent to the Baltimore Ravens, who outbid the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas was enamored with Crosby as a player and potential defensive leader, but they didn't want to surrender more than one first-round pick. The Ravens, however, were willing to make that move, sending a first-round selection in 2026 and 2027 to the Raiders for Crosby.

While Dallas was adamant about keeping at least one of their two picks in the opening round this coming season, they still made a competitive offer. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Cowboys offered the 12th overall pick this season, a second-round pick in 2027, and a veteran player for Crosby.

"Dallas kept a hard line throughout. The franchise wasn't willing to part with two first-round picks, hoping its 12th pick in April's draft, plus a future second-rounder, would be enough to entice Las Vegas. Dallas was also willing to package a veteran player to sweeten the deal, but Vegas wasn't interested in that. The Raiders prioritized picks," Fowler wrote.

Which player did the Cowboys offer to the Raiders for Crosby?

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa reacts after a play against the New York Giants. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

There's no confirmation of which Dallas player was offered, but there were rumors that defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa was part of the deal.

Odighizuwa was even mentioned as the player offered by 105.3 The Fan, but their tweet suggesting this was quickly deleted. There's no word why they took the post down, but sending Odighizuwa in a trade for Crosby would have made sense.

As talented of a player as Odighizuwa is, there are questions about his fit in new defensive coordinator Christian Parker's scheme. He also carries a cap hit of $20.75 million this season, and the Cowboys could have saved some of that to help pay for Crosby.

Losing out on Crosby isn't ideal, but the Cowboys should be praised for two reasons. One is that they were willing to go after a big-name to solve their most pressing concern. That aggressiveness is something we haven't seen from them in years.

They also should be praised for refusing to go above their limit. They understood that Crosby would help, but their defense has far too many holes to surrender both of their top picks this year.