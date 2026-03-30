Cowboys 'Open For Business' To Address Major LB Need After Free Agency Failure

The Dallas Cowboys kicked off NFL free agency by addressing the league's worst pass defense, with new defensive coordinator Christian Parker bringing in some players familiar with his scheme who could contribute from Day One.

While the Cowboys brought in potential starters like Jalen Thompson, Cobie Durant, and P.J. Locke, the team failed to address the linebacker position.

Dallas made a run at several of the top linebackers on the open market, but struck out every time.

At the NFL owners' meetings in Phoenix this week, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer addressed the team's glaring weakness at linebacker and how the team plans to improve the position as the NFL draft approaches.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

"Look, we made a run at some guys in free agency. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. What do you do? You adjust. It’s something we’re working on 365 (days), 24/7," Schottenheimer said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "We’ve got a good plan. We’re not done. We’re always open for business.

"Part of it is going to be (DeMarvion Overshown) having a tremendous year. Shemar James is a guy we’re excited about. We recognize that we need to fill some holes there."

With two picks in the first round of the upcoming draft, the Cowboys have plenty of options. Dallas could target multiple players at the position, package their picks to move up for an elite prospect, or trade for a veteran.

With Jerry Jones at the helm, you never know what the team could have in store. After being active on the trade market over the past year, it seems clear that the Cowboys are keeping all options open.

Why Didn't Dallas 'Bust the Budget?'

Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer and owner Jerry Jones speak to the media at a press conference at the Star. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Schottenheimer also addressed the Cowboys' failure to "bust the budget" in free agency like Jerry Jones had promised. According to Coach Schotty, it wasn't because of a lack of effort.

"Hey, we were trying. And if they don't take the money, they don't take the money. I felt like the offers we made were very, very fair. They were big numbers. We were very competitive. It's hard to compete with a couple of former teammates (Quay Walker, Nakobe Dean) that wanted to go play together, and there's different reasons about why you lose these guys," Schottenheimer said.

"But we were very competitive in those deals. But that's the business. ... We're far from being done."

Whatever the plan may be, the team needs to hope that it pays off, because ignoring the obvious need at linebacker is flirting with disaster.

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