ESPN Analyst Misses Mark on Dallas Cowboys' Biggest Roster Hole

The Dallas Cowboys deserve credit for the way they reshaped their defensive roster this season.

After one of the worst defensive showings the franchise has ever seen, they decided an overhaul was needed. Christian Parker was hired as their new defensive coordinator, and they began adding players who fit his vision.

Dallas traded for EDGE Rashan Gary and then signed cornerback Cobie Durant and safeties Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke in free agency. They also made an underrated move in picking up defensive end Jonathan Bullard.

In the NFL draft, they hit a home run with defensive back Caleb Downs and also brought in EDGE Malachi Lawrence and linebacker Jaishawn Barham. The Cowboys were even able to shore up their starting linebacker position by swinging a draft day trade with the San Francisco 49ers for Dee Winters.

EDGE rusher named the biggest question mark

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku celebrates after a play during the first quarter against the New York Giants. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

No roster is ever perfect, however, which is why ESPN's Aaron Schatz decided to identify the biggest remaining hole for every team as they prepare for OTAs. For the Cowboys, however, Schatz slightly misses the mark. He identifies the EDGE as the Cowboys' biggest weakness, and while he says there are plenty of bodies, there are just as many questions.

"Rashan Gary, acquired from Green Bay, didn't have a sack in the final 10 games of last season. Donovan Ezeiruaku is coming off hip surgery and has been limited in the offseason. Sam Williams had just one sack in 2025," Schatz wrote.

"James Houston had 5.5 sacks but couldn't play against the run. Marist Liufau is moving to the edge but hasn't played the position before. And first-rounder Malachi Lawrence is a promising rookie, but he's still a rookie."

What is truly the most concerning position in Dallas?

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown looks on before the game between the Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Nothing that Schatz says is wrong, and in a typical year, this would easily be the most concerning position on the roster. That said, the Cowboys still have one area that's more concerning: linebacker.

In a perfect world, they will be fine at the position with Winters and DeMarvion Overshown starting. They also have Barham and second-year linebacker Shemar James, who had 91 tackles as a rookie.

The problem is that this isn't a perfect world and the reality is that Overshown has been unable to stay healthy throughout his career. That means the Cowboys are one snap away from leaning on either Barham or James as starters.

While there are questions surrounding their pass rushers, there are just as many here. Barham has yet to show he can be a starting-caliber linebacker at the NFL level. As for James, his numbers were impressive, but he was given a grade of 39.9 from PFF, which was 84th out of 88 linebackers who were graded.

That's why Cowboys On SI Writer Mike Moraitis says Dallas should sign Bobby Wagner to ensure they don't wind up with the same issues at linebacker that they had in 2025.

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