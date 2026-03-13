The Dallas Cowboys have re-signed another internal free agent, as the first wave of NFL free agency starts to wind down. On Friday morning, the team announced that versatile tight end Princeton Fant will be returning to the Cowboys for his fourth year.

Details of Fant's new deal have not been announced.

After signing with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee in 2023, the 27-year-old Fant has spent the past season on the Cowboys' practice squad. Fant has appeared in 11 games throughout his time with the team.

While he has not had a featured role with the team, Fant is often praised by the coaching staff for his ability to line up at multiple positions and serve as a Swiss Army knife for the team.

Baltimore Ravens safety Keondre Jackson and Dallas Cowboys tight end Princeton Fant in action at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Fant rejoins a loaded tight end room in Dallas, which also includes two-time Pro Bowler Jake Ferguson, former second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker, and promising third-year tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford.

He is the third internal free agent that the Cowboys have re-signed this offseason, while All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey and offensive lineman TJ Bass were placed on a second-round tender, and breakout star wide receiver George Pickens was placed on the franchise tag.

Dallas Cowboys' Offseason Moves

Green Bay Packers defensive end Rashan Gary runs onto the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers | Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trades

Added EDGE Rashan Gary, who will be playing outside linebacker in Christian Parker's new scheme

Traded star defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to the San Francisco 49ers.

Traded defensive lineman Solomon Thomas to the Tennessee Titans

Signings/Re-Signings