Cowboys Signing Creates Cut or Trade Scenario With Luke Schoonmaker

There wasn't expected to be much controversy with the Dallas Cowboys' tight end position this offseason, but it's now one to keep an eye on.

The position figured to be locked in. Dallas has three solid tight ends on the roster in Jake Ferguson, Brevyn Spann-Ford and Luke Schoonmaker, all of whom figured to be locks to make the cut, barring an unexpected move via trade or free agency.

But the undrafted free-agent signing of Baylor tight end Michael Trigg has made things interesting. As we've previously noted, Trigg is no doubt an intriguing player because of his physical gifts and he could be good enough this offseason to push someone out of the tight ends room.

And that someone could be Schoonmaker, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

What makes Michael Trigg special?

Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Trigg has the physical tools to be a difference-maker at the next level, which made it at least somewhat surprising he didn't end up being drafted.

Trigg has the athleticism to line up in multiple spots, creating a serious matchup problem for opposing defenses. He is also a unicorn when it comes to his physical measurements, with his impressive arm length and wingspan, as well as his big hands.

Those measurements (84 3/8-inch wingspan, 34 1/4-inch arm length, 10 1/2-inch hands) rank in the 99th, 91st and 91st percentiles among tight end prospects since 2011, per MockDraftTable.com.

We know the Cowboys were very intrigued by him, as tight ends coach Lunda Wells "was by Trigg's side for the majority" of the Baylor Pro Day back in March.

If Trigg can deliver on the promise the Cowboys clearly see in him, the team might be hard-pressed to let him go and allow another team to scoop the Baylor product up.

What this could mean for Schoonmaker

Dallas Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

If the Cowboys want to keep Trigg, Schoonmaker could be the odd-man out if the team doesn't carry four tight ends into the season, which Dallas did not do last season.

In the event Trigg is kept and the Cowboys don't intend to keep Schoonmaker as he prepares to hit free agency next offseason, they will look to trade him.

Schoonmaker has proven himself to be a fairly solid pass-catcher and sound blocker, so he'd certainly draw interest from teams in need of more depth at tight end. If he's cut, Schoonmaker won't remain available for long.

Whether the Cowboys cut or trade Schoonmaker, either move would save Dallas money. Parting with Schoonmaker would incur a dead-cap charge of just $389,396 while creating a savings of $1.6 million, according to Over The Cap.

Again, we are still early in the process of deciding who will stay and who will go, but the tight end position just became a lot more interesting with Trigg entering the mix.