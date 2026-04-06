Former Cowboys QB Claps Back at Ridicule Over Forgettable Performance

Former seventh-round pick and quarterback Ben DiNucci had what can best be described as a forgettable tenure with the Dallas Cowboys.

DiNucci appeared in just three games over his two seasons with the Cowboys, with the vast majority of his time with the team being spent on the practice squad.

DiNucci's biggest moment with the Cowboys was one many fans would like to forget, and that moment was recently brought up as a joke by a Cowboys fan on X out of nowhere.

DiNucci got wind of the ridicule and had a perfect, measured response to it that certainly earned our respect.

Ben DiNucci claps back

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

A Cowboys fan on X posted a clip from DiNucci's lone career start, which came against the Philadelphia Eagles on "Sunday Night Football" in 2020.

In the clip, DiNucci threw what was easily one of the worst passes you will see thrown in an NFL game. Most Cowboys fans already know what we're talking about.

But DiNucci didn't get mad at the post and instead explained how, even though things went terribly for him, he considers that start something he will cherish forever.

"Trust me I’ll never forget that night either," he said. "You know how many guys would love to say they started an NFL game on SNF?"

"I went from playing Richmond and Villanova to the Eagles on Sunday night football with no training camp, no preseason games, no practice reps for the first 8 weeks of the season," he added.

"Was I thrown into a tough situation? Sure. Did I have the time of my life? You bet."

Trust me I’ll never forget that night either.



You know how many guys would love to say they started an NFL game on SNF?



I went from playing Richmond and Villanova to the Eagles on Sunday night football with no training camp , no preseason games , no practice reps for the… https://t.co/fAwP6DkL3y — Ben DiNucci (@B_DiNucci6) April 5, 2026

DiNucci got the start in Week 8 in place of an injured Andy Dalton, who was filling in for an injured Dak Prescott. He completed 21-of-40 passes for 180 yards and lost a pair of fumbles in the 23-9 loss.

The outing was less than surprising because DiNucci was in way over his head. After all, he was a seventh-round rookie playing in prime time. Talk about getting thrown to the wolves.

DiNucci's career after start vs. Eagles

Former Buffalo Bills quarterback Ben DiNucci. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

That would be the last time DiNucci saw the field in a regular season game. He landed on Dallas' practice squad the following season and was released by the team in 2022 on cutdown day.

Over the next four years, DiNucci had stints in the NFL with the Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills, New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons.

DiNucci did, however, have some success in the XFL, where he played in 10 games for the Seattle Sea Dragons in 2023 and completed 64.7% of his passes for 2,671 yards and 20 touchdowns to 13 interceptions.

DiNucci's NFL career and lone start might not have been pretty, but the fact that he got such an opportunity is still an accomplishment.