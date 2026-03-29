How Jonathan Bullard Had Special Connection to Cowboys Before Signing Contract

The Dallas Cowboys made a strong addition along the defensive line on Saturday.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the agent of defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard revealed he has signed with the Cowboys on a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million.

Bullard has been well-traveled in the NFL, appearing in games for six teams, including the Chicago Bears, Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints.

Bullard's special connection to Cowboys

Former Atlanta Falcons defensive end Jonathan Bullard. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

In a feature about Bullard and his late grandmother, Joyce Robbs, who sadly passed away in 2012 after a battle with cancer, Bullard revealed she was a huge Cowboys fan.

In fact, Bullard said his grandmother was a "hollering at the TV" kind of Cowboys fan, according to Kyle Ratke of Vikings.com, something most Cowboys fans can certainly relate to.

Knowing that, signing with the Cowboys means more to Bullard than just having a new home.

What Bullard brings to Cowboys

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold and former New Orleans Saints defensive end Jonathan Bullard. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

In 2025, Bullard played with the Saints, where he posted 26 tackles, four tackles for loss and two passes defensed in 15 games (six starts).

Saints sideline reporter Jef Nowak noted that Bullard was a "low-key very good" signing for New Orleans and believed the Saints could bring him back before he ultimately signed in Dallas.

"Bullard was low-key very good for the Saints in a spot role last year, particularly in short yardage/goal line situations," Nowak reported. "Still thought there was a chance he’d be back."

While not an earth-shattering addition by any means, Bullard gives the Cowboys more depth along the defensive line in the wake of Dallas trading Osa Odighizuwa to the San Francisco 49ers.

Along with being a positive veteran presence, Bullard will help the Cowboys' run defense after he posted a 63.9 Pro Football Focus grade in that area last season. And, as Nowak said, Bullard was good in short-yardage and goal-line situations.