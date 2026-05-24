Cowboys Should Target Veteran Trade Candidate to Help Javonte Williams, Boost Culture

The Dallas Cowboys shored up the top of their running back depth chart this offseason by re-signing Javonte Williams, but it's safe to say the backup situation could use some love.

The Cowboys' candidates to back up Williams are shaky, at best. Malik Davis is the favorite to spell Williams, but he has just 90 career carries and hasn't shown much as a pass-catcher.

The rest of the offseason running backs room consists of Jaydon Blue, Phil Mafah, Israel Abanikanda and Dominic Richardson, a group that has just 165 combined NFL snaps (Richardson is a rookie).

At the very least, the Cowboys need to add more veteran competition to the room. But if the Cowboys want more than that, Dallas should give the Arizona Cardinals a call for running back James Conner, who was dubbed a trade candidate by Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker.

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys at State Farm Stadium | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

"Now 31 and on an expiring contract, it’s unclear how much Conner has left in the tank," Locker wrote.

"After Arizona nabbed Jeremiyah Love with the third overall pick — coupled with signing Tyler Allgeier as depth — Conner could soon be on his third team."

Why Cardinals could trade Conner

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner gestures to the crowd full of Dallas Cowboys fans at State Farm Stadium | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

It was quite surprising to see the Cardinals keep Conner, even on a reworked contract. After all, he's north of 30 and was coming off a season in which he suffered a season-ending ankle injury that limited him to just three contests.

With Conner still in the mix, the Cardinals have a very crowded running backs room that also includes Love and Allgeier, as Locker mentioned, and 2024 third-round pick Trey Benson.

We find it hard to believe Arizona will go into the campaign with all four on the roster, so it's likely someone is going to be moved and Conner makes the most sense given the fact Arizona is in the midst of a rebuild and should lean into a youth movement.

Why Conner is ideal option for Cowboys

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Williams succumbed to injury late last season after taking on the biggest workload of his career. It wasn't a big deal since Dallas did not make the playoffs, but with a revamped defense and hope that things will be different this season, the Cowboys need to make sure Williams stays healthy.

That means having a reliable back behind Williams is huge. Maybe that guy is already on the Cowboys' roster, but not being able to say for sure is troublesome and that's why Dallas needs to add another veteran.

Conner would be perfect. At the very least, he will push the young backs in training camp, but assuming he's still got something left in the tank, Conner should outright win the RB2 role.

The veteran is capable of handling the dirty work in short-yardage situations to help keep Williams fresh, and his dual-threat ability as a runner and pass-catcher ensures that the Cowboys won't be telegraphing what they're doing when Conner is on the field.

And, in the event Williams does get hurt and has to miss time, the Cowboys will have a veteran with a ton of starting experience to pick up the slack.

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner dodges New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner at Caesars Superdome. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Sure, injury and age are a concern with Conner, but it's not like the Cowboys are depending on him to carry a massive workload. Even if he was forced to lead the backfield if Williams gets hurt, Conner will have help with Davis and Blue, who would likely fill out the last two spots on the depth chart at running back.

As if all that wasn't enough to justify trading for him, Conner also brings a great locker room presence, which is likely a big part of why the Cardinals wanted to keep him. Conner's leadership would amount to a huge plus for Dallas' young players and culture overall.

If Conner can be had for a Day 3 pick, it would be a worthwhile investment for Jerry Jones and Co.

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