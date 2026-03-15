Jerry Jones, Cowboys Stars Enjoy IndyCar Grand Prix Outside AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium is playing host to a major event this weekend, with the IndyCar Series holding the Grand Prix of Arlington. As is often the case when the Dallas Cowboys' stadium hosts a big event, Jerry Jones and several players were in attendance.

Jones teamed up with Roger Penske and the Texas Rangers to help put this event together and he couldn't have been more thrilled with how things turned out.

While speaking on FOX, Jones said he wanted everything about this experience to be high quality. While he joked about his football stadium being changed, Jones said the event was beyond anything he expected.

"But I've said one thing when we first started talking about the idea. It has to be extremely high quality. Everything about it, the track, the equipment, everything involved. It's beyond anything I could have expected. We know this had to go up," Jones said.

"What have they done to my football stadium? It's great. But, no, it is great. And to think these guys are going to be upwards of 200 miles an hour in these turns, it just gives me a chill. Start your engines."

Jerry Jones says he wanted a high-quality event. He delivered. pic.twitter.com/cOFpvKsIdX — INDYCAR on FOX (@IndyCarOnFOX) March 15, 2026

He wasn't the only one impressed, with former Cowboy defender DeMarcus Ware also sharing his surprise over the event. Ware said it was amazing to see how much change was made to the stadium, even lacking words to describe the event.

"No, you got the Rangers, you got the Dallas Cowboys, and all of a sudden they just changed the whole trajectory and brought IndyCar in here. It's amazing just to see how much they've changed it," Ware said.

"I was on this, I was like, hold on, this is a parking lot? I thought this was Collins, which is right in front of Dallas Cowboys Stadium, but this is actually the parking lot right now that we're going through. And this is, I mean, there are not even words that you can even say."

Cowboys legend @DeMarcusWare says there are no words to describe today's event. pic.twitter.com/d4DHXrP7Wo — INDYCAR on FOX (@IndyCarOnFOX) March 15, 2026

Brandon Aubrey got behind the wheel

Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Sting Ray Robb drives during qualifying for the 2026 IndyCar Streets of Arlington. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Others decided to get in on the excitement. All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey got behind the wheel of one of the cars and was able to drive the course.

Once the race was held, Kyle Kirkwood was able to come out on top as the winner of the inaugural Java House Grand Prix of Arlington.