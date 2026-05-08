Terrell Owens Holds Quite The Grudge With Dallas Cowboys & Jerry Jones

Terrell Owens was one of the NFL's most polarizing figures throughout his 15-year Hall of Fame career. Three of those seasons were with the Dallas Cowboys, with Owens playing for them from 2006 through 2009.

During that span, Owens had 235 receptions for 3,587 yards and 38 touchdowns. He even led the NFL in touchdown receptions during the 2006 campaign, hauling in 13. He played so well for them that Owens received an extension during the 2008 season, which paid him $12.9 million bonus and should have kept under contract through 2011.

That wasn't the case, however, as Owens was released ahead of the 2009 season. At the time, Jerry Jones said the goal was to improve the morale in the locker room, but Owens was shocked by the move, claiming Jones said he wasn't in danger of being cut.

15 years later, Owens is still holding a grudge against Jones and the Cowboys. In an interview with Kyle Odegard of Action Network, saying he doesn't concern himself with the team, or Jones.

"I don't concern myself with the Cowboys," Owens said. "The Cowboys haven't concerned themselves with me since I left there. That's speaking of Jerry Jones or anybody really from that organization."

Owens said no one from the team has tried to repair their relationship. And despite reports claiming he tried to make a comeback with Dallas at age 49, he says now he has no desire to fix the gap.

Cowboys signing T.O. was a shocking move

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Terrell Owens celebrates his second TD against the Dallas Cowboys. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The Cowboys have never shied away from high-profile players, but bringing in Owens was a shock for fans.

Owens was a hated figure in Dallas due to a celebration deemed disrespectful during his time with the San Francisco 49ers. Owens and the 49ers bullied Dallas during a September 2000 meeting, winning 41-24. Owens scored two touchdowns and after the first one, he ran to the middle of the field and celebrated on the midfield star logo.

After his second touchdown, Owens tried to duplicate the celebration, but this time, safety George Teague took offense and delivered a massive hit that started a fight.

Owens continued to disrespect the team during his time with the Philadelphia Eagles, this time, celebrating on the star inside a helmet in the end zone. It might not have been the same as the midfield taunting, but Owens still showed that he had no problem trying to get under the fan base.

Despite this, Jones decided to bring Owens into Dallas after he wore out his welcome with the Eagles. Jones hoped it would benefit all parties, but it didn't end well, and Owens is still bitter.

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