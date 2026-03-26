Proposed Cowboys-Myles Garrett Trade Lays Out Framework For Possible Deal

The Dallas Cowboys took a swing and whiffed in the Maxx Crosby trade sweepstakes before the new league year began, but you know the team will always surface when new buzz comes around.

On Friday, the Cleveland Browns modified two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett's contract, which pushed back a roster bonus until August, which has opened the door for a potential trade. Experts say that the contract adjustment makes Garrett's contract "actually tradable," as it lessens future dead cap hits.

Browns insider Tony Grossi floated the idea of the Cowboys trading for Garrett after missing out on Crosby, outlining a potential trade package for the superstar pass rusher.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett hugs Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott afer a game | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

""The Cowboys own picks No. 12 and No. 20 in this year’s draft. They also have Green Bay’s No. 1 pick in the 2027 draft as a result of the Micah Parsons trade, but gave up their own No. 1 to the Jets for defensive tackle Quincy Williams. Terms of that trade guarantee the Jets the better of the No. 1s – whichever is higher between Dallas and Green Bay," Grossi wrote.

"The key to a Garrett trade, of course, would be to secure an extra pick, or more, in 2027. So I would propose to the Cowboys a trade of their No. 12 this year and their remaining No. 1 next year, plus a player, for Garrett.""

Trading for Garrett and keeping one of this year's first-round picks should be a no-brainer for the Cowboys. But would that really be enough to lure the Browns into a deal? Grossi suggests adding a player, but after trading away Osa Odighizuwa to the 49ers, they don't have many more tradable players.

It would take a lot of work for the Cowboys and Browns to agree on a deal, but if the Browns made the move with the idea of making Garrett available for trade, it would be roster malpractice by Jerry Jones and the front office to at least not make a call.

Myles Garrett poses on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Last season, Garrett tied a career-high 60 overall tackles, while adding 33 tackles for a loss, 39 quarterback hits, and an NFL record 23 sacks en route to winning his second Defensive Player of the Year award.