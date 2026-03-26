Myles Garrett Contract News Gives Jerry Jones, Cowboys Green Light To 'Bust Budget'

The Dallas Cowboys entered the NFL offseason with owner and general manager Jerry Jones promising to "bust the budget." Weeks into free agency, that has not happened.

Dallas struck out on top linebackers like Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker, whiffed on former sack leader Trey Hendrickson, and were runner-up in the Maxx Crosby trade sweepstakes. The Cowboys have made some additions, but are left without a star headliner for the free agent class.

But, as the offseason goes on, the Cowboys and Jones may see an opportunity presenting itself.

On Friday, the Cleveland Browns adjusted Myles Garrett's contract to push back his roster bonus until August 30. Many NFL experts have stated the contract adjustment makes Garrett's contract "actually tradable," as it lessens future dead cap hits.

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If the Cowboys want to make up for missing out on the Crosby trade, Garrett gives Jerry Jones an opportunity to reclaim his "Gambler" title and follow through on the bust the budget promise.

Could the Dallas Cowboys Trade For Myles Garrett?

“Here is your opening,” - @EvCoRadio thinks the adjustment to Myles Garrett’s contract opens the door for a trade 🧐🧐🧐 pic.twitter.com/5WTicP6jWn — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 26, 2026

When the Cowboys made an offer to the Las Vegas Raiders for Crosby, they were willing to part ways with the No. 12 overall pick in the upcoming draft and a 2027 second-rounder. That wasn't enough for Las Vegas, and it certainly wouldn't be enough for Garrett.

But there's an interesting twist. The Browns proposed a rule change that would allow draft picks to be exchanged up to five years into the future, so the Cowboys could part ways with their first-round picks in the next two drafts with some added creativity.

Garrett has previously expressed his desire to play for the Cowboys. In fact, he made a video plea for the Cowboys to trade up and draft him, and now Dallas can right its wrong and finally make the dream come true.

After he requested a trade last offseason, Dallas surfaced as a potential trade partner, so the team should get moving and make a call to the Browns to see if the door is open to make an offseason splash for a second straight year. The risk paid off with George Pickens, right?