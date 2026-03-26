Why Myles Garrett Contract Modification Could Make It Easier for Browns to Trade Him

The Cleveland Browns have found themselves in a bit of a bind over the past two years with pass rusher Myles Garrett.

Cleveland has struggled, winning only a handful of games during this period.

Last year, Garrett even expressed a desire to be traded, but both parties ultimately reached an agreement on a four-year, $160 million extension last spring.

Garrett gets a big update in his contract

When Garrett re-signed with the Browns, it made it nearly impossible for the team to trade him. If Cleveland were to move Garrett before June 1, it would incur a staggering $41 million dead cap hit this season.

However, Cleland modified the language in Garrett's contract on Wednesday,which could make it easier to trade the star pass rusher.

"Garrett's contract previously called for his option bonuses in 2026, 2027 and 2028 to be exercised by the 15th day of the league year, ESPN's Field Yates reported. (March 25th is the 15th day of the 2026 league year.) "In the amended terms, that date has been pushed back to seven days before the regular season each year. The payment of the option bonuses was also modified in a way that has benefit to Garrett.

"The modifications have benefits to the team, as Cleveland now has more flexibility to create cap space in each year, and Garrett benefits with the modified option payments."

With the options available, it may now be easier for the Browns to trade Garrett, and this is something Cleveland might have been quietly pursuing.

Cleveland is looking to make a rule change

The Browns are set to propose a rule change at the NFL owners' meeting at the end of the month. This change would allow teams to trade picks up to five years into the future. Currently, teams are only permitted to trade picks from the next three years.

Many people thought the Browns were looking to leverage the rule change, since Texas quarterback Arch Manning is likely to come out in the 2027 NFL draft. Cleveland's owner, Jimmy Haslam, has strong ties to the Manning family, given his close relationship with Peyton and the Tennessee football program.

Given that the Browns may not have a favorable position to draft Manning next year, they could leverage their five first-round picks to move up and secure him. However, it now appears that Cleveland could be exploring a rule change that would allow it to gather a handful of first-round picks in exchange for Garrett.