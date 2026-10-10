A pair of Dallas Cowboys are receiving fines for Week 4 infractions, the league revealed on Saturday.

According to the NFL, Cowboys cornerback Reddy Steward has been hit with a $5,583 fine for unnecessary roughness (hit on a defenseless player) during the Week 4 win over the Houston Texans.

In addition to Steward, wide receiver and kick returner KaVontae Turpin was also hit in the wallet with a fine worth $11,941 for unsportsmanlike conduct (taunting) last week.

Steward's infraction came in the third quarter at 10:57, when the Texans scored on a touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud to Nico Collins. Steward was flagged on for the hit.

Turpin's infraction came in the third quarter on the very next play when he ripped off a 32-yard kick return. Turpin was not flagged for taunting during the game, though.

Dallas Cowboys special teams Kavontae Turpin (9) returns a kick off against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steward was one of 10 players to be fined for "major" fouls this week, and that amounts to a season-high for the league, according to The Ringer's Tom Pelissero.

Assuming both players don't successfully appeal, their fines will be donated to the Professional Athletes Foundation that supports former players, and the NFL foundation that offers aid for the health, safety and wellness of athletes across all levels of organized football, including youth football.

Jake Ferguson's rescinded fine

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A total of seven Cowboys players have been cited for fines this season when we include Steward's and Turpin's. However, not every Cowboy has had to pay up.

Tight end Jake Ferguson successfully appealed his fine for what the league deemed was an illegal celebration and vulgar act in Week 2.

The NFL believed Ferguson imitated shotgunning a beer in the Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders, but the appeals officers rescinded the fine after Ferguson made the case that the celebration "was his Gatorade celebtration that he previously had done on multiple occasions in practice, as the team documented on social media," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

With the successful appeal, Ferguson avoided a fine worth $13,611.

Ferguson wasn't the only one to have a fine rescinded for what the league thought was a player simulating shotgunning a beer, as San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk and Indianapolis Colts guard Matt Goncalves had the same result after their fines.

The NFL and NFLPA have since agreed that drinking celebrations are acceptable, so we won't be seeing players get docked for doing them from here on out.

The consensus was the fines for those celebrations were silly to begin with, as the NFL's major sponsor is Bud Light. Finally, the league has seen the error in its ways.

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