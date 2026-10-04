Biggest Takeaways From Dallas Cowboys' Resilient Week 4 Win Over Houston Texans

The Dallas Cowboys' 34-30 Week 4 win over the Houston Texans was the very definition of a roller-coaster ride and showed America's Team has some resiliency.

The Cowboys started off lifeless and were trailing by two scores in the third quarter before managing to climb back into the game to take a lead early in the fourth.

Dallas went on to cough up that lead with a few minutes left in the game, but just when we had that "here we go again" feeling after last week's debacle, the Cowboys instead came up clutch and orchestrated a game-winning drive to escape Reliant Stadium with a win.

Now, a look at the biggest takeaways from Dallas' thrilling victory over the Texans on Sunday.

Slow start, strong finish

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks to pass the ball against the Houston Texans during the first half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It looked like the Cowboys were headed for another ugly game in the first quarter, as both sides of the ball struggled mightily.

But Dallas turned it up after that, with the offense finally finding a rhythm in the second half, especially through the air, and the defense improving from the second quarter on.

Most importantly, the Cowboys came up clutch in a late-game situation with their game-winning drive in the fourth quarter.

That's exactly what this team needed after the devastating last-second loss in Rio last week.

Some life from the pass-rush

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) is pressured by. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Rashan Gary (7) during the first half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys got consistent pressure in the second half. That was much-needed after C.J. Stroud had enough time to have a picnic in the pocket in the first half.

And, the Cowboys were able to actually finish a few of those pressures with sacks! Rashan Gary had one, which was his first since Week 8 of last season, and Quinnen Williams had the other. The two sacks were a single-game high for Dallas this season.

Hopefully Gary and the rest of the Cowboys' pass-rush broke the seal with the showing on Sunday.

CeeDee Lamb's legendary performance

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) reacts after making a reception against the Houston Texans during the second half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CeeDee Lamb had a performance for the ages on Sunday and the Cowboys needed every bit of it.

Lamb recorded a ridiculous 17 catches for 189 yards and one touchdown. And he wasn't just compiling, either, as several of Lamb's catches were enormous, including his game-winning touchdown reception in the fourth quarter.

The 17 catches sets a new franchise record for the most in a game by a Cowboys wide receiver.

I'm old enough to remember when people questioned if Lamb was still the No. 1 wide receiver after the season George Pickens had in 2025. Lamb has emphatically shut that conversation down.

DaRon Bland struggles

Football - NFL - Baltimore Ravens v Dallas Cowboys - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - September 27, 2026 Dallas Cowboys' DaRon Bland runs out onto the pitch before the match REUTERS/Sergio Moraes REFILE - CORRECTING ID | REUTERS

The problem with having a really good cornerback on one side is it makes teams more determined to pick on Bland.

We saw that on Sunday, as the Texans went after Bland early and often and he didn't answer the bell. Bland gave up four receptions on four targets for 83 yards.

It's very clear that Bland should be rotating, at best, in this defense because the Cowboys simply cannot afford to give him such a big role when he plays like he did in Week 4.

Thankfully, Cobie Durant will be back in due time and he should be the primary cornerback on the other side if the Cowboys don't move him into the slot with their injuries at safety.

If that happens, Bland and Revel should rotate and the Cowboys should stick with whoever plays better out of those two.

Joey Porter Jr. was quiet... and that's good

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. watches warm-ups for a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Porter was not targeted once during the game, which means he did his job and shut down his assignment. It also showed the amount of respect teams have for his coverage skills.

The bad part, as we said earlier, is that the Texans decided to go after Dallas' other cornerbacks, including Bland and Reddy Steward, who struggled, also.

More run game struggles

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) after scoring a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the second half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Javonte Williams' three scores masked what was a terrible game for the rushing attack, which averaged only three yards per carry overall. Williams himself rushed for 62 yards on 19 carries, which amounts to 3.2 yards per tote.

In four games this season, the rushing attack has been bad in three of them. That must get fixed moving forward because the Cowboys are going to have a tough time moving the ball if they remain one-dimensional.

Great in the red zone, terrible on third downs

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer on the sidelines during the second half against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys had a heck of a time sustaining drives, with Dallas going a putrid 5-for-14.

However, Dallas made up for it by converting on all four of its red-zone trips, which made all the difference in this game.

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