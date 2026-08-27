Projected Trade Value For Joe Milton, Sam Howell Detailed By Cowboys Insider

The Dallas Cowboys have Joe Milton and Sam Howell competing for the backup job behind Dak Prescott this offseason and one of them is likely to be let go once that battle is decided.

Knowing that, the Cowboys are almost certainly going to explore a trade with the loser of the competition to see if they can get anything in return before cutting them loose.

But just how much can the Cowboys expect to get back in a trade for either player? Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reached out to his sources to find out.

Joe Milton's trade value

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III (10) throws a pass in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it comes to Milton, a source told Harris that Dallas could get as high as a fourth-round pick if a desperate team comes calling. The floor, Harris writes, could be a fifth-round selection.

"League sources could see Milton go for as high as a fourth-round pick if the right QB-desperate team is on the other line because of his tools and perceived high ceiling. At worst, a fifth-round pick is well within the range of possibility," Harris wrote.

For a quarterback with as little experience as Milton has, a fourth-round pick would be an outstanding return. Even a fifth-rounder would be a solid get for the Tennessee product.

Milton has looked much improved this offseason and is believed to be in the lead for the QB2 job over Howell, who he has outperformed in both preseason games.

Maybe Milton has indeed taken a huge step forward and what we are seeing out of him is legit. We can't say for sure right now, but what we do know is his value may never be higher.

Sam Howell's trade value

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Sam Howell (16) warms up prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for Howell, Harris' source sees a late-round pick swap for the veteran signal-caller being the most likely scenario.

Harris used the Cowboys' past trade for Matt Cassell, which saw Dallas trade a fifth-round pick for Cassell and a seventh-rounder, as an example of what Howell could fetch in a deal.

"Remember when the Cowboys traded for Matt Cassel in 2015 after Tony Romo broke his collarbone in Week 2? Dallas sent a fifth-round pick and got Cassel and a seventh-round pick back in exchange. That’s about what you could expect if the Cowboys were to deal Howell, according to league sources, except they would obviously be on the other side of that deal," Harris said.

That sounds about right for Howell, who has seemingly fallen behind Milton after leading the race for QB2 earlier in camp.

Who will win the QB2 job?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III (10) drops back to pass in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Howell seems to be trailing Milton, the one advantage he does have over the former sixth-round pick is experience.

Howell has 20 games, 18 starts and 645 career pass attempts under his belt, while Milton has five games, zero starts and 53 pass attempts in the NFL.

For a win-now team like the Cowboys, the experience Howell has could play a huge role in Dallas' decision. That said, if we're going strictly by preseason performance through two games, Milton should win the job.

Howell will have one more opportunity to improve his standing when the Cowboys take the field for their preseason finale with the New Orleans Saints on Friday.