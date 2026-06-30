Why Coaches Clearly Trust Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue More This Year Based on Minicamp

The Dallas Cowboys received some surprising production at the running back position last season when Javonte Williams put together the best year of his career as one of the faces of the team's elite offense.

While the Williams signing ended up proving to be a massive win, some Dallas fans expected -- and even wanted -- fifth-round rookie Jaydon Blue to begin the season as the team's starting running back. Instead, he watched most of the 2025 season on the sidelines in street clothes.

Blue was inactive for 12 games as rookie, mostly as a healthy scratch. Even when veteran Miles Sanders suffered a season-ending injury, Blue remained in RB3 role while Malik Davis got snaps as the backup behind Williams after getting called up from the practice squad.

The Cowboys will need to keep Williams fresh if they want to make a deep playoff run, meaning Blue could play a Fortuntarly for Dallas, he's already shown the coaching staff this offseason that he's ready to do just that, and in the process, put last year behind him.

Brian Schottenheimer Loves What He's Seen From Jaydon Blue

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer has made it clear this offseason that he's been impressed with the growth he's seen from Blue.

The coaching staff had some tough and honest conversations with the former Texas Longhorns star but it seems that Blue has taken the criticism in stride.

"We kind of put it all out there, put all the cards on the table," Schottenheimer said, per ESPN. "He didn't like being inactive, and I was very honest with my opinion of why he wasn't active. So we had some really great conversations. He took that, he ingested it, took it in and he's come back with a great look on his face and a great work ethic."

"Nothing would make me and the offensive staff more ecstatic than Jaydon Blue taking the next step that we know he can take."

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue rushes during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Blue's best game came at the end of the season in Week 18 against the New York Giants when the Cowboys were already eliminated from playoff contention. Though the contest was meaningless from a standings perspective, it was a critical moment for Blue, who took some notable momentum into the offseason.

In the 34-17 loss to the Giants, Blue finished with 16 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown, with most of this production coming in the first half.

If Blue can find success as Dallas' No. 2 running back behind Williams, the Cowboys' playoff hopes will receive a notable boost.

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