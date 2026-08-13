Jaydon Blue Has a Problem That Could Cost Him Cowboys RB2 Job

A fifth-round pick out of Texas in 2025, Jaydon Blue hardly saw the field during his rookie season. Entering year two, however, he's been given every opportunity to secure the RB2 spot with the Dallas Cowboys.

By all accounts, he seems to be making a strong case for himself. Every practice seems to bring another Jaydon Blue highlight where he rips off a run for at least 40 yards. That explosion out of the backfield was the only thing missing from this offense last year, which is why so many eyes have been on Blue.

Unfortunately, his spot on the team might not be as secure as it seems. According to Cowboys beat reporter Nick Eatman, Blue has had serious issues with fumbles. Eatman said Blue has put the ball on the ground often, including multiple times in the joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams. That led to Eatman saying that Blue could be in danger of losing his spot, while adding that Dallas could be looking elsewhere for a No. 2 back behind Javonte Williams by the time the regular season rolls around.

"He's made some plays, but then again, you know, Bill Parcells, he said all the time, no running back's worth fumbles. Not any running back is worth a fumble. And so, you know, if he's going to lay it on the ground, you know, that was an issue he had in college," Eatman said while appearing on 105.3 The Fan.

"It happened in his practices and with the Rams a couple of times, you know, so he's...he's got to hang on to the ball. He's got to do all the little things. And I just think it's close between some of the other guys. I mean, (Israel) Abanikanda, to me, is as complete of a running back as they have. And I'm not sure that the No. 2 running back is even on the roster at this point."

Could Israel Abanikanda steal the No. 2 spot?

Dallas Cowboys RB Israel Abanikanda goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last year, Dallas had Miles Sanders as the No. 2 back but when he suffered a knee injury, it was Malik Davis who came out of nowhere to secure that spot. Could the same thing happen in 2026 with Israel Abanikanda?

A fifth-round pick out of Pitt in 2023, Abanikanda began his career with the New York Jets and had 70 yards on 22 rushing attempts as a rookie. He has yet to see the field in the regular season since then and has bounced around the league.

He signed with Dallas last November and was instantly seen as a solid fit for Klayton Adams' running scheme. Eatman's claim that he has been one of the best all-around backs is interesting and makes Abanikanda a name to watch this weekend as the Cowboys take on the Seattle Seahawks in the preseason opener. If he rises to the occasion, he has a chance to be this year's version of Malik Davis.

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