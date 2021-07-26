Cowboys Training Camp Week 1 Notes & Observations

The Dallas Cowboys entered training camp short of their 90-man roster allowance and filled that spot with a position of need. Is it someone who will even make the team? And what other needs are jumping out as we close in on a week of work in Oxnard?

Welcome to the Daily Blitz by DSP Media in partnership with CowboysSI.com.

The Cowboys inked their last unsigned draft pick over the weekend so now all 11 picks are under contract for training camp in Oxnard, California. Who, of those 11 might be on the bubble?

A free agent standout, Malik Hooker, is expected to sign with the team this week after he completes his mandatory five-day COVID protocol waiting period. What does Jerry Jones say about Hooker? Where will he help this club and does he make this team better?

Plus, after just two practices, Randy Gregory is a stud upfront and there is already someone making a name for himself in the secondary. Who is it and can he keep up his training camp momentum? Let’s discuss!

