Cowboys Make Decision on Pursuing All-Pro LB Patrick Queen

The Dallas Cowboys have made several additions on the defensive side of the ball, led by EDGE Rashan Gary and safety Jalen Thompson.

Dallas also picked up another safety in P.J. Locke and made one of the more underrated additions by signing cornerback Cobie Durant. What they haven't done, however, is fill their void at linebacker.

This isn't due to a lack of trying, as the Cowboys expressed interest in multiple players at the position. Nakobe Dean was their prime target, but they lost him to the Las Vegas Raiders. They also never had a real chance with Quay Walker, and the price tag for Devin Lloyd soared past their range.

That led them to explore trade options, with Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reporting that they kicked the tires on Patrick Queen. In the end, however, Harris said they decided against a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“The trade market has also been explored by the Cowboys, as they spent days looking over Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen. After a down year in 2025, Pittsburgh and Queen are expected to part ways this offseason, and a trade seems imminent for the former first-round pick," Harris wrote.

“Dallas had some intrigue in the building, but the team officially pulled out of its preliminary interest Thursday afternoon.”

Cowboys refuse to settle

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen reacts after a defensive stop against the Baltimore Ravens. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

While fans might be panicked about the lack of moves at the linebacker spot, Harris says new defensive coordinator Christian Parker and linebackers coach Scott Symons should be given some credit for not settling.

"With names such as Bobby Okereke, Bobby Wagner and Lavonte David still on the board, the Cowboys seem to be shifting their focus to address the giant need that grows more concerning with each player who gets signed elsewhere," Harris wrote.

"A certain type of credit can be given to defensive coordinator Christian Parker and linebackers coach Scott Symons for not settling for a player they don’t think can play the role just because he’s the best name left, but the choosiness has left them in a position where a lot of creativity is required to find an impact player."

Given the way they addressed the position with Kenneth Murray in 2025, it should be encouraging to know the Cowboys are refusing to settle due to past performance. They believe Queen isn't worth his current salary, and while they could revisit his fit should he be released, Dallas might be better off seeing how things shake out during the NFL draft.