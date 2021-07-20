Cowboys Enemy: What's So Great About Washington?

Previewing the 2021 NFC East, today we peek into the Washington Football Team – The Dallas Cowboys Daily Blitz Podcast

FRISCO - The 2021 season looks to be a bright one for the Dallas Cowboys after a disappointing 2020 campaign. Maybe one of the biggest hurdles for winning the NFC East crown is last year’s champion, the Washington Football Team.

What's so great about the WFT? Let's take a look ...

Washington Football Team on SI staff writer Timm Hamm recently joined Sports Illustrated’s Raider Maven boss Hondo Carpenter on Las Vegas radio on the Las Vegas Sports Network. Carpenter was co-hosting with Clay Baker on the "Pritch & Clay" morning show on Raider Nation Radio.

Carpenter, Baker, and Hamm discussed the strength and weaknesses of the Washington Football Team, as well as what to expect from new WFT quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Also discussed is the impact of head coach Ron Rivera and owner Dan Snyder on the team. Can Snyder stay out of Rivera’s way as he attempts to build a powerhouse in Washington D.C.?

