Cowboys WR George Pickens set to make history in Week 15

George Pickens might not have had his best game in Week 14, but he's still been everything the Dallas Cowboys hoped he could be when they added him in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pickens enters Week 15 with 78 receptions for 1,179 yards and eight touchdowns. All of those are career highs for Pickens, who has been able to shine in the high-powered Dallas offense.

Not only has he set personal records this season, but Pickens is also about to make franchise history. With just 11 yards, Pickens will have the most receiving yards by any player during their first full season with the Cowboys.

#Cowboys George Pickens has 1,179 yards this season (3rd in the NFL).



He is 11 yards away from having the most receiving yards by a player in their first season with Dallas in franchise history.



You don’t let that type of production walk out the door.



(stat via @dallascowboys) pic.twitter.com/EoFI6pn17J — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) December 12, 2025

Pickens has a tough assignment this week as the Cowboys host the Minnesota Vikings, who have been one of the top pass defenses in the NFL. Still, 11 yards should be no problem for him, considering he's averaging 90.7 yards per game.

Currently, the record holder is Amari Cooper, who had 1,189 yards in 2019. Cooper was added in a 2018 trade, recording 725 yards in nine games that season.

Behind Cooper is Terrell Owens, who had 1,180 yards in 2006 after signing in free agency. Both players were exceptional during their tenure in Dallas, putting Pickens among some elite company.

George Pickens has overcome a lot of criticism during record-setting season

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens catches a pass against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Pickens is one of the most talented wideouts in the NFL, but he's been unable to live up to his potential until this season. During his tenure in Pittsburgh, he faced criticism for being uninterested and had his commitment questioned.

In Dallas, he's been heavily praised by teammates, coaches, and the Jones family for his energy and enthusiasm. However, the critics were back out following the loss to Detroit, including Richard Sherman, who unloaded on Pickens after the game.

That's led to debate about his future with the team. Pickens, who is set for free agency has expressed a desire to stay in Dallas, but he's also proven to be deserving of a massive pay raise. The likeliest scenario is that he gets hit with the franchise tag since the Cowboys simply can't let someone with so much talent walk out the door.

