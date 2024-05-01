Cowboys make decision on Trey Lance's 5th year option
Trey Lance has not lived up to his expectations starting just four games since being selected in the the 2021 NFL Draft. Lance was once a very sought after QB prospect causing one of the worst draft trades in NFL history when the 49ers traded three first rounders and a third in order to select him.
It should come as no surprise to Cowboys fans that we have declined his 5th-year option. If the Cowboys accepted the option Lance would have been guaranteed 22.048 million. The Cowboys will likely look to re-sign him at a much lower price if they fail to reach a contract with Dak Prescott.
Lance is not the only QB to not live up to his first round draft selection as fellow 2021 first-rounders Mac Jones, Justin Fields, and Zach Wilson all failed to meet draft expectation early on. Trevor Lawrence is the only QB stemming from this draft class to receive his 5th-year option.
Lance has 2-2 overall record in his 4 career starts with the 49ers. Lance's story is not over just yet and it is too early to call him a bust considering the small sample size. He may be apart of the worst trade in 49ers history but he still has a chance to be one of the best trades in Cowboys history if he takes over as QB in 2025.