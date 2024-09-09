Cris Collinsworth Seemed to Forget NFL's Overtime Rules During Rams-Lions Game
The Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams battled it out on Sunday Night Football in what was the first overtime game of the 2024 NFL season.
Cris Collinsworth and Mike Tirico were in the booth for NBC, but Collinsworth appeared to have a lapse in his memory during the overtime period. As the Lions marched down field, leaning heavily upon their running back tandem of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, Collinsworth began to suggest that Detroit would look to kick a field goal in order to seal the win.
Collinsworth appeared to be operating under the impression that the NFL had sudden death overtime rules and spoke as if the Lions would look to win the game with a field goal. In reality, the game would only be over if Detroit scored a touchdown. If they kicked a field goal, the Rams would have an opportunity to possess the football and answer back.
"You start thinking about it, right? You start thinking about how much do you need before you're gonna go line up and kick it? You start thinking about which side do you want your kicker to be able to kick it from?" said Collinsworth as the Lions marched down field.
"Try to score, don't let the Rams have a chance to even touch the ball," responded Tirico, seemingly trying to remind Collinsworth of the rules.
The minor gaffe didn't go unnoticed by NFL fans, who were quick to question if Collinsworth was aware of the league's overtime rules.