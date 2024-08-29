Dak Prescott Expresses Belief Lack of New Cowboys Contract Before Season 'Says a Lot'
With CeeDee Lamb's new contract officially signed, all eyes are shifting over to Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott, who is also in line for a new deal.
Prescott will hit free agency after the 2024 season unless he and the Cowboys can agree to an extension. With time ticking down before the campaign kicks off, the 31-year-old weighed in on his current situation.
Prescott maintained that he doesn't need a new contract before the season, though he admitted that he believes the lack of a new deal "says a lot."
"I think it says a lot if it is or if it isn’t," Prescott said about getting a new deal with the Cowboys locked down.
When asked what type of message the Cowboys would be sending him by not giving him a new deal before the season, Prescott responded, "Just how people feel," via Jon Machota of The Athletic.
Prescott's new deal is expected to reset the quarterback market, whenever it gets done. He made clear he won't require the contract to be done before the season, but failure to do so would certainly be sending a message in his direction.
In his latest update on the situation on Wednesday, Jerry Jones told reporters that negotiations with Prescott's camp "remain like it's been."
As it stands, in what is his final year under contract, Prescott is due a base salary of $29 million this season along with a restructure bonus of $5 million.