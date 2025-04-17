Dak Prescott Wore the Perfect Hat to Tyron Smith’s Cowboys Retirement
How does an NFL quarterback properly thank one of his trustiest offensive tackles after nearly a decade playing together in the league? By wearing the perfect hat, naturally.
Dak Prescott was in attendance for his former blindside protector Tyron Smith's retirement press conference with the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday, showing up in a hat that said it all. Smith previously signed a ceremonial deal with the Cowboys that let him retire with the organization that drafted him in the first round back in 2011.
Fans may have already caught wind of the famous and often ironic sports-themed caps of Rob Lowe, Scarlett Johansson and even Tom Hanks's son. But they probably haven't seen this one before:
Just perfect. Fans loved it, too:
