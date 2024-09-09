SI

Dak Prescott Says Teammates Are Expecting Expensive Gifts After New Cowboys Contract

Prescott's teammates are expecting something nice.

Ryan Phillips

Prescott led the Cowboys to a 33-17 win over the Browns in Week 1.
Dak Prescott has a shiny new contract and his teammates are expecting him to hook them up.

Early on Sunday, it was reported Prescott and the Cowboys had agreed to an NFL-record four-year, $240 million contract. After the Dallas Cowboys won their Week 1 matchup with the Cleveland Browns 33–17, Prescott told reporters his teammates have dropped some not-so-subtle hints that they want gifts.

Prescott said of his teammates, "They're expecting Rolexes. ... Everybody's giving me their wrist size."

That's hilarious. And also expected.

Prescott led the Cowboys to a dominant win in Week 1, as he completed 19 of 32 passes for 179 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions. Receiver CeeDee Lamb agreed to his own new four-year contract a few weeks ago worth $136 million, and he made his first appearance since the new deal on Sunday as well. Lamb caught five passes for 61 yards on the day.

The Cowboys' offense wasn't clean in Week 1, but the Browns were so bad it didn't wind up mattering. Prescott and Lamb are now the highest-paid quarterback-receiver duo in NFL history, worth $376 million. They'll need to put up bigger numbers than they did on Sunday to be worth it.

Ryan Phillips

RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

