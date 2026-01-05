Dan Campbell Had Blunt Assessment of His Coaching Performance in 2025
The Lions’ dissatisfying season came to a close on Sunday with a 19-16 win over the playoff-bound Bears. After losing three straight games to knock themselves out of the playoffs, Detroit snapped their losing skid with a win Chicago to finish out the season.
Unfortunately, that win just a small consolation prize for a team that entered the season with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations. The Lions went 15-2 a season ago and won the NFC North in 2023 and 2024. Instead of building off those campaigns, Detroit fell to 9-8 this year and last in the division.
"It's hard to believe that this is it," head coach Dan Campbell said on Monday. "It's going to be a hard pill to swallow watching these teams in the playoffs. But I think you've got to watch them. You've got to force yourself to do it because that's a drive to want to be there, be a part of it."
Campbell was the first to take the blame for the Lions’ drop-off this season, telling reporters on Monday, "I'd give myself a freaking F."
"Not good enough. We didn't get in. We underachieved.”
Heading into the offseason, Campbell said the first thing he needs to figure out is his staff. He has not decided if he will continue calling plays next season and if he will make tweaks or stand pat with the staff.
As for a roster that could see players like D.J. Reader, Alex Anzalone and Amik Robertson leave in free agency or players including Taylor Decker and Dan Skipper retire, Campbell plans to bring in guys to compete.
“We need competition in a lot of ares because that brings out the best in players. Whether it’s with some of the guys that were here or the guys that we bring in. That’s how you elevate the roster.”
On the more optimistic side, Campbell does not believe the Lions are “that far off.” After all, they still finished the season with a winning record and were only a win away from returning to the postseason for a third straight year. With the right moves this offseason, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Lions returning to playoff football next year.