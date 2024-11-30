Dan Campbell’s Wife Shows Off Lions Fan’s Awesome Bracelet of Coach’s Legendary Quote
It's been many years since any individual was as popular in the state of Michigan as Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell.
Campbell is so popular, in fact, that the tepid public reception to his fiery introductory press conference in 2021 has been almost entirely forgotten.
"We’re gonna kick you in the teeth, and when you punch us back, we’re going to smile at you," Campbell memorably said. "And when you knock us down, we’re gonna get up. And on the way up, we’re going to bite a kneecap off."
Leading up to the Lions' 23–20 win over the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving, Campbell's wife Holly shared a trinket commemorating the beginning of the coach's tenure—by spelling out the first letter of each word in his iconic quote.
Per Holly, the creator of the bracelet—Leslie Zazula—delivered it to her at Detroit's 24–6 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
At 11-1, the Lions are tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for the best record in the NFL.