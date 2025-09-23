Dan Campbell’s Locker Room Speech After Lions’ Win vs. Ravens Will Give You Chills
Few NFL coaches give more passionate locker room speeches than the Lions' Dan Campbell.
On Monday night after the Lions' big win over the Ravens, the Detroit coach lived up to that reputation with one of his most fiery locker room talks so far this season. The Lions made a statement 38-30 victory in Week 3, despite an entire panel of ESPN's analysts predicting that the Ravens would come out on top. Quarterback Jared Goff played a completely clean game, running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery torched Baltimore on the ground and Detroit's defense made a few clutch plays to clinch the win and improve to 2-1.
Afterward, Campbell gave a very on-brand, profanity-laden address to the team in the locker room about how proud he was of his guys and how this win proved they could hang with the best of the AFC. Campbell then gave the honorary game balls to Montgomery and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, who finished with 4 tackles and 2.5 sacks.
Watch the video of his emotional speech below:
That's the good stuff.
It sure looks like the Lions are shaping up to be the same offensive powerhouse as they were last year, and they'll hope to keep rolling against an unyielding Browns defense next week.