Dan Campbell Takes Blame for Lions’ Big Loss to Bills

Campbell claimed he didn't have his team ready to go and took full blame.

Ryan Phillips

Campbell and the Lions lost to the Bills 48-42 in Week 15. / David Reginek-Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions lost a high-scoring battle with the Buffalo Bills 48-42 on Sunday and after the game, Dan Campbell took the blame.

The Lions' head coach said he didn't have his team ready to play. He said the Lions didn't come out ready for a team like the Bills and claimed it was his fault. Campbell continued by saying Detroit had a number of guys who have played better than they did against Buffalo, which he said, "Tells me it's me, man. I didn't have these guys completely ready to roll."

"It's a tough pill to swallow," Campbell continued. "But at least we know now where we stack up against one of the AFC's best teams. And it's not good enough. Not today it's not."

The Lions trailed the Bills 35-14 late in the third quarter but made a valiant comeback attempt. They got within 10 points at 45-35 with 8:02 remaining. And a touchdown with 12 seconds left closed the gap to 48-42.

The loss dropped Detroit to 12-2, while the Bills improved to 11-3.

RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

