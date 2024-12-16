Dan Campbell Takes Blame for Lions’ Big Loss to Bills
The Detroit Lions lost a high-scoring battle with the Buffalo Bills 48-42 on Sunday and after the game, Dan Campbell took the blame.
The Lions' head coach said he didn't have his team ready to play. He said the Lions didn't come out ready for a team like the Bills and claimed it was his fault. Campbell continued by saying Detroit had a number of guys who have played better than they did against Buffalo, which he said, "Tells me it's me, man. I didn't have these guys completely ready to roll."
"It's a tough pill to swallow," Campbell continued. "But at least we know now where we stack up against one of the AFC's best teams. And it's not good enough. Not today it's not."
The Lions trailed the Bills 35-14 late in the third quarter but made a valiant comeback attempt. They got within 10 points at 45-35 with 8:02 remaining. And a touchdown with 12 seconds left closed the gap to 48-42.
The loss dropped Detroit to 12-2, while the Bills improved to 11-3.