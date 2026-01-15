Dan Orlovsky Makes Bold Claim With Giants Set to Hire John Harbaugh

There's a palpable sense of excitement for New York Giants fans who haven't had much to cheer about in recent years as the organization is expected to finalize a deal soon that would make John Harbaughthe new head coach. The news comes on the heels of an interview between the 63-year-old and club brass on Wednesday that obviously went really well. So well, in fact, that Harbaugh didn't even sneak a peek at his phone during the process.

The Giants had John Mara, Steve Tisch, Chris Mara, Joe Schoen, Tim McDonnell, and Brandon Brown with John Harbaugh. One source familiar with the meeting noted Harbaugh’s level of engagement, saying, “He never looked at his phone. He was locked in.” — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 15, 2026

Nine NFL teams need head coaches this offseason, and it appears that the Giants have taken the most-wanted name off the board to get the dominos in motion. And they are being lauded for being, for once, an organization of action.

"This is the best day the Giants have had since they won the Super Bowl," Dan Orlovsky claimed on Thursday morning's Get Up. "This finally, the losing culture, the stench of it is completely gone."

"You now have a coach who has a very real vision. You have a coach who brings stability and consistency and leadership and connectivity ... Now you have a guy who's been there and done it."

There's no disputing that Harbaugh is an accomplished coach who has done great things during his long career in the NFL. None of that really matters for the Giants, though, until he does something positive for them.

Saying its the best day for the Giants since they won the Super Bowl almost 14 years ago is more fun though. There's good reason to think a lot of good says are ahead for a franchise that's been searching for them for quite a while.

