Dan Orlovsky Still Thinks One QB Should Be the No. 1 Pick in 2025 NFL Draft
Dan Orlovsky is locked in on who he thinks should be the top pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
During an appearance with Pat McAfee on Wednesday, Orlovsky said Miami quarterback Cam Ward is the top pick.
"I think Cam Ward is the No. 1 pick, and is clear to be the No. 1 pick," Orlovsky said. " I think the thing that surprised me more about Cam Ward than I anticipated was how well he throws the ball from the pocket ... That thing jumps out of his hand and it's an absolute rip."
Orlovsky also said he thinks the Tennessee Titans should stay put at No. 1 and select Ward instead of trading the pick.
Entering the draft process, Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders were the consensus top quarterbacks in this year's class. As things have gone along, Ward has seemed to separate himself and become the top guy.
During the 2024 season, Ward completed 67.2% of his passes for 4,313 yards, with 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The 22-year-old was at his third school, having played at Incarnate Word for two seasons, then two years at Washington State before landing at Miami.
There are several teams at the top of the 2025 draft that need a franchise quarterback, so Ward shouldn't be on the board long.