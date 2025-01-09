Dan Orlovsky Reveals the One AFC Team He Can See Beating the Chiefs in Kansas City
Once again the AFC's spot in the Super Bowl runs through Kansas City, as the Chiefs were able to survive many scares en route to a 15-2 record and homefield advantage throughout the playoffs. Knocking off the two-time defending Super Bowl champions will be a tall task. Dan Orlovsky believes one team is best suited to pull off the road smash and grab.
"Most confident I've ever been about Lamar Jackson and the Ravens," Orlovsky said on First Take Thursday morning. "If I had to pick one team that I truly in my gut thought would go to Kansas City and beat Kansas City, it's Baltimore."
Orlovsky is building his outlook on the strength of Jackson having his best season on record, the presence of Derrick Henry changing the entire offense and the Ravens having the No. 1 defense in the NFL ever since Kyle Hamilton moved to safety.
Asked how confident he is in Jackson and the Ravens on a scale of 1-10, Orlovsky said 9.9. One need not know too much about analytics to understand that this is a pretty high score.
We didn't see a lot of reaction shots of Stephen A. Smith in the clip but when Orlovsky was setting up his take Smith was rubbing his eyes like when George Costanza realized he'd be left alone if he always just appeared frustrated and annoyed at work. Which doesn't make a lot of sense because we all have to live in a world were we can admit it's possible that Baltimore could beat Kansas City in the playoffs. Yes, the Chiefs might be the better team but it's not even a hot take to suggest that one really good team beats another really good team in a single-elimination tilt.
So could the Buffalo Bills. It's sports.