Dan Orlovsky Says Steelers 'Bamboozled' Media Over Russell Wilson vs. Justin Fields
Ever since Russell Wilson and Justin Fields were picked up by the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, the biggest question surrounding the organization was which quarterback would win the starting job.
Coach Mike Tomlin hasn't named his official starter for the 2024 season, inferring there was a quarterback competition going on behind the scenes. As recently as last week, Fields repeatedly argued why he believes he should be QB1 even though the veteran Wilson seemed like a safer answer.
However, ESPN's Dan Orlovsky argued on Monday's Get Up episode that based on the Steelers' preseason choices at quarterback, there never seemed to be a real quarterback competition. If there was, he believes Tomlin should've started Fields in the third preseason game against the Detroit Lions on Saturday.
"I would've started Justin Fields, but this was never a quarterback competition. We were bamboozled a little bit," Orlovsky said. "I have endless amounts of respect for Mike Tomlin. There was no way that this was a quarterback competition. Russell Wilson missed practice and only played in essentially one game. I remember when both of the moves were made being on the show, and we said if this was really going to be an open quarterback competition, I expected Justin Fields to win that. This was never a quarterback competition.
"...If it was, Russell would've played much more in preseason Week 3 this past weekend. I would've started Justin Fields, and I would've tried to minimize the riding of the wave. That's not the case in Pittsburgh."
There's definitely some conflicting opinions on who the Steelers quarterback should be. Just last week, former Steelers coach Bill Cowher said he thinks Wilson should be the season's starter and Fields can step in if the team needs him to.
Orlovsky also argued last week that Fields should be picked as the starter over Wilson, following the veteran quarterback's rough outing in the second preseason game.