Justin Fields States His Case to Be Steelers' Starting QB Over Russell Wilson
The Pittsburgh Steelers will start the 2024 season with a new quarterback this year, but will the team's starter be Russell Wilson or Justin Fields?
Coach Mike Tomlin thought the clear answer was the veteran Wilson, but Fields fought to show off his skill set throughout the offseason to make Tomlin think otherwise. Will his efforts be enough? Fields believes so, but it's still up to Tomlin.
"I think I've shown what I can do," Fields said, via ESPN's Brooke Pryor. "I think the time that I did have with the [first team] practicing in training camp, I think that went well. I think we grew a lot each and every day, but at the end of the day, it's not up to me."
As Fields mentioned, he got to take first-team reps during training camp while Wilson dealt with a calf injury. This gave Fields time to adjust to his new offense.
Tomlin has yet to officially name the team's starter for the Week 1 game vs. the Atlanta Falcons. Wilson will start again for the Steelers in their final preseason game on Saturday against the Detroit Lions.
"I try to not think about stuff that I can't control," Fields said. "I try to just think about the stuff that I can control, so I can't control whether or not I'm going to be named the starter. I can control how I come in every day, how I work every day and how I treat my teammates and every day."
Some media members, like ESPN's Dan Orlovsky, called for Fields to be named the starting quarterback after Wilson's rough Steelers debut in the preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. But there were some others, including former Steelers coach Bill Cowher, who believe Tomlin should give Wilson a chance and fall back on Fields if the situation presents itself.
Fields struggled in his preseason appearances, too. During his Steelers debut against the Houston Texans, he finished 5-of-6 for 67 yards, but he was also sacked twice and fumbled twice.