Dante Fowler's Reported Contract Details With Dallas Cowboys After Reunion
It appears linebacker Dante Fowler's tour of the NFC East will continue.
Fowler is signing a one-year, $8 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys, according to a Friday afternoon report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The reported deal comes on the heels of a bounce-back 2024 for Fowler with the Washington Commanders, in which he recorded 10.5 sacks—his most since 2019 with the Los Angeles Rams. Fowler's one-year stint with the Commanders, incidentally, came on the heels of two years with the Cowboys.
Drafted third by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015 out of Florida, Fowler lost his entire rookie season to an ACL injury. Since then, he has spent time with the Jaguars, Rams, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas and Washington.
His consensus best season was '19 with Los Angeles, when his 16 tackles for loss ranked fifth in the league.
The Cowboys are coming off their lowest ranks in scoring defense since 2010 and total defense since 2013.