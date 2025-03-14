Dante Fowler's Reported Contract Details With Dallas Cowboys After Reunion

Reunion: #Commanders FA edge Dante Fowler Jr, one of the top players available, is signing with the #Cowboys on a 1-year, $8M deal, per The Insiders.



A full-circle moment, as Fowler was in Dallas in 2022-23. Deal negotiated by Sean Kiernan and Tom Povinelli of @AthletesFirst. pic.twitter.com/NJqW7ppmj8