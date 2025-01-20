Darius Slay Had a Friendly, NSFW Message for Former Teammate Matthew Stafford
Darius Slay still has love for his former quarterback, but also wants doesn't want to be targeted by him.
After Slay's Philadelphia Eagles beat the Los Angeles Rams 28-22 in the divisional round of the playoffs on Sunday, the veteran cornerback had a message for Matthew Stafford.
When asked about facing Stafford, who was Slay's teammate on the Detroit Lions from 2013 until 2019, he had a heartfelt but humorous response.
"It was fun as hell until he started trying me the last two drives," Slay said, per Olivia Reiner of the Philadelphia Inquirer. "Like goddamn, Staff. Like, damn. Calm the f--k down. Like, s--t. I know you've been slinging this motherf---er. Sling that motherf---er somewhere else."
Slay finished the day leading the Eagles in tackles with six and he broke up three passes. Stafford threw for 324 yards and two touchdowns, but also had two fumbles, one of which he lost on a key second-half drive.
The Eagles had the last laugh and will host the NFC championship game next week.