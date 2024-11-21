Davante Adams Addressed Whether He Talks to Aaron Rodgers About Future With Jets
It’s been quite the eventful year for Davante Adams, who left one struggling team in the AFC West to join another on the East Coast. Adams was traded to the New York Jets in mid-October and has since seen the team’s general manager and coach get fired amid a disappointing 3-8 start to the season.
In the wake of swirling rumors that quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be the next Jets member to be ousted, Adams gave a matter-of-fact take on his conversations about the future with his longtime friend.
"At this point, it’s really not something that gets brought up day to day," Adams said on the Up & Adams show. "Because we both have a positive mindset and a way we want to attack every week, so if we get to talking about him being on a different team, me being on a different team, that’s just not what we need in our heads right now. We gotta put positive energy and thoughts out there and just keep working."
The Rodgers-Adams partnership in New York hasn’t quite gone as planned, with the two combining for 278 yards and just one touchdown in five games. The Jets seem to have more troubling internal issues this season after Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas’s firings by what some may consider an “unpredictable boss” in owner Woody Johnson.
With the Jets forced to take a long, hard look at themselves in the mirror during their bye this week, many players may ponder their future with a franchise that hasn’t procured a winning record in nearly a decade and appears destined to miss out on playoff football yet again.
Adams, though, is focused on the short-term. Nothing else.
"What I’m worried about at this very moment is trying to make sure that we pack the car seats for this trip that I’m going on, and that’s really all that I’m focused on," he said. "Whether or not I’m here next year, I can’t determine that. I’m not really thinking about next year, I’m thinking about getting a few more wins before we get out of here… I don’t pay any attention to the chatter on the outside."