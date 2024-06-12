Davante Adams Already Has New Nickname for Raiders Rookie TE Brock Bowers
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers had a dominant career at Georgia, winning two national championships and garnering consensus All-America plaudits in 2023.
However, he left school without something crucial for any budding star: a nickname.
That appears to have been taken care of, Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams told reporters Wednesday afternoon via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. Adams has designated the hard-working pass-catcher "BM," for "Business Man."
"He is all business on the field. He doesn't care about nothing else... He hasn't laughed at one of my jokes yet," Adams said. "I have seen the tape. I know what he is about. He is a big, strong dude that is driven. Sky's the limit."
Bowers played just 10 games in '23—an ankle injury cost him three regular-season contests and he sat out the Orange Bowl against Florida State—but still found time to rack up 714 yards and six touchdowns.
Las Vegas, looking for its first playoff berth since 2021, opens its season on Sept. 8 against the Los Angeles Chargers.