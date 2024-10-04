SI

Davante Adams Posts Cryptic Reference on Instagram Story Amid Trade Speculation

The Raiders wide receiver appears to have been brushing up on his literature.

Patrick Andres

Davante Adams.
Davante Adams. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
In three of the major North American sports, a superstar posting a picture of Edgar Allan Poe on his Instagram story would be nonsensical.

However, on Friday in the NFL, such an event set off an intense round of fan speculation.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams posted a picture of Poe on his Instagram story Friday, leading fans and observers to draw an immediate connection to the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are named after Poe's poem "The Raven," and their mascot is named "Poe."

Poe lived much of his life in Baltimore and died there. His grandnephew, also named Edgar Allan Poe, quarterbacked Princeton from 1889 to '90 and went on to become Maryland's attorney general.

In the present day, Adams reportedly requested a trade from the Raiders earlier this week after coach Antonio Pierce liked an Instagram post suggesting the six-time Pro Bowler was on the outs with Las Vegas.

The Raiders are scheduled to play the Denver Broncos Sunday—a game Adams is slated to miss with a hamstring injury.

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

