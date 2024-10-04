Davante Adams Posts Cryptic Reference on Instagram Story Amid Trade Speculation
In three of the major North American sports, a superstar posting a picture of Edgar Allan Poe on his Instagram story would be nonsensical.
However, on Friday in the NFL, such an event set off an intense round of fan speculation.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams posted a picture of Poe on his Instagram story Friday, leading fans and observers to draw an immediate connection to the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are named after Poe's poem "The Raven," and their mascot is named "Poe."
Poe lived much of his life in Baltimore and died there. His grandnephew, also named Edgar Allan Poe, quarterbacked Princeton from 1889 to '90 and went on to become Maryland's attorney general.
In the present day, Adams reportedly requested a trade from the Raiders earlier this week after coach Antonio Pierce liked an Instagram post suggesting the six-time Pro Bowler was on the outs with Las Vegas.
The Raiders are scheduled to play the Denver Broncos Sunday—a game Adams is slated to miss with a hamstring injury.